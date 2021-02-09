The commercial fishing industry in the United States is committed to sustaining domestic food security and safeguarding traditional fishing communities. The fishing industry is impressed with President Joe Biden’s new administration for its commitment to environmental science and inclusivity. They are looking forward to working together with policymakers, lawmakers, and fisheries experts to promote low-environmental impact protein sources for world sustainability.

Elected leaders must be developing policies that help to alleviate the impacts of climate change. It is now time for these leaders to address ecosystem health issues, food production, and conserving cultural heritage.

Development of offshore renewable energy

The administration has shown its commitment to help curb climate change. Many offshore wind energy facilities have been set to attain climate goals, and this has marked a new period of ocean industrialization. The emphasis put on carbon emissions reduction should be equal in protecting this sustainable, domestic, healthy protein. This calls for the need for the most efficient means of decreasing carbon emissions while reducing biodiversity effects and the economy.

Fishing communities are devoted to working with all government agencies and organizations in the nation’s transition to renewable energy. However, this must be done in meaningful ways. These include:

Better interstate coordination and clear authorities’ delineation with federal agencies

Regional environmental and fisheries issues need relevant federal oversight. The current strategy impacts inequality and inconsistency, efforts duplication, overall unpredictability, and mislaid interstate competition. To handle the lack of regional research coordination, RODA (Responsible Offshore Science Alliance), together with state and federal entities, fisheries scientists, and offshore wind power developers, can be one trusted regional coordinating entity. Therefore, the administration should support this public-private partnership for enhanced cooperation.

Easing of the industry to industry coordination

Industry to industry coordination will play a vital role in the improvement of better cooperation between the fisheries and offshore wind power developers. For now, this is not achievable unless there are direct federal participation and regulatory incentives. RODA has been committed to putting industries together via its Joint Industry Task Force. Fishing industry leaders want to have direct engagement with all ocean users if their efforts will bear fruits. Even if communication and small collaborative projects have been put in place, not enough resources have been allocated to help speed off industries work together in a meaningful manner. Lack of resources and regulatory atmosphere, and efforts directed to one party make it hard for this to be accomplished. For better collaboration and partnership, support must be given to all concerned parties depending on their needs to avoid one party feeling neglected.