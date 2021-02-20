China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) announced that it expected to increase clean energy this decade. The agency has suggested that by 2030, China should acquire 40% of its total power usage from renewable and nuclear sources. Speaking to Climate Home, Yan Qin, a Refinitiv energy analyst, said that the proposal is impressive and would play a vital role in ensuring the country attains its climate goals.

Qin said that if NEA can start pushing the 40% goal and place a target of ten years for all the provinces, the primary role will be left under provincial governments’ hands to ensure this is achieved. The provincial government will pursue renewable investments and look for ways to eliminate coal usage.

Laura Myllyvirta from the Centre for Research for Energy and Clean Air is too slow to set carbon neutrality by 2060. NEA suggested that 25.9% of the 40% are from technologies such as wind, solar, and nuclear. As of now, 28% of the China’s total power is derived from renewables, mostly hydropower. Qin said that NEA’s suggestion means that 1500GW will be generated from wind and solar by 2030.

China is lagging behind as it has not submitted its 2030 emissions goal to the UN as per the needs of the Paris Agreement. Many countries have already submitted their deadlines. The new US administration led by President Je Biden pledged to rejoin America to the Paris Agreement.

Recently, NEA faced a lot of criticism from government inspectors as it is supporting the use of coal in densely populated regions. The inspectors said that NEA is doing too little to boost low-carbon energy. They added that this could adversely influence the government plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Chinese leadership termed this as a lack of environmental ambition, and it would face severe punishment.

As of now, NEA leaders are in the process of developing a rectification plan to be submitted to the State Council of China. Grid operators and domestic power agencies are holding consultations about the NEA’s renewable energy proposal. These consultations are expected to terminate on 26th February.

China is trying to decrease carbon emissions as it is one of the countries that emit high proportions of carbon dioxide. This is mainly attributed to many industries in the country and its high population. The nation is working hard to promote resilience to climate effects after recovering from the Covid-19 Pandemic.