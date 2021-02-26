Hyundai announced that it would be releasing 23 different electric vehicle brands through the next four years. The first in this line is the Ioniq 5 compact crossover that will be roaming South Korea’s streets. The model will come in different designs according to the customer’s specifications, and the most loved model will be mass-produced for the market. Engineers noted that this model has the fastest systems in the electric vehicle industry.

The model is like an imitation of the Hyundai 45 model in terms of shape, streamlined body, and rear lights design. The model is longer than the Hyundai Palisade but shorter than the SUV in terms of wheelbase. When it comes to height and length, Ioniq 5 is about six inches longer than Tucson, which beats it in height. Therefore, the model is an intermediate between the crossover and hatchback models.

The model runs on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that intends to unveil the next Hyundai and Kia electric cars. The platform outlines that Ioniq 5 is a 77.4 kWh battery model with a mileage range between 290 and 300 miles. These features are from the conceptualization of WLTP, which in many instances has higher values than what EPA outlines. Additionally, the model charges slightly faster than the other models in its line of production. The car is rechargeable via an 800 volts system and 350-kW charger, which boosts the battery from 5 to 80% in about 20 minutes. Porsche Taycan takes about 23 minutes to recharge to the same level.

The model has 302 horsepower and torque not less than 446, with the potential of accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in about 5 seconds. Additionally, the model comes with a driver assist two systems (HDA 2), which facilitates the changing of lanes with signal activation. This system ensures that the driver adheres to the traffic regulations without infringing his comfort. Both the car’s interior and exterior complement each other with slight modifications on the systems that should be protected. Furthermore, the front seats have a reclining feature and a footrest that assures the driver’s comfort. Moreover, the materials forming the cabin are recyclable. Other versatile features on the Ioniq 5 model include a solar roof, which is also common in the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. This system links to a power system providing power that can also sustain the household appliances when there is no power. Ioniq 5 is the first electric vehicle in a series line with other models like Ioniq 6, Ioniq 7, which will be deployed in the next four years.