Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GE(Baker Hughes) (United States), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) (China), Halliburton Corporation (United States), Honeywell International (United States), Schlumberger Ltd (United States), Accenture (Ireland), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Microseismic (United States), National Oilwell Varco (United States), Pason Systems (Canada).

Scope of the Report of Smart Oilfield

The smart oilfield, also known as digital oilfield, has become one of the most trending topics in the oil & gas industry. The smart oilfield includes the application of advanced software and hardware along with the vast data analysis in order to increase the efficiency of an oil and gas field. Due to the ever-growing energy demand and increasing number of maturing oilfields, the smart oilfield helps in achieving maximum productivity by bringing intelligent automation and monitoring `the oilfield.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Onshore, Offshore), Solutions (Hardware, Software, Service, Data Storage Solutions), Processes (Production, Reservoir, Drilling Optimization)



Market Trends:

Highly advanced smart oil fields also help oil companies in redeveloping existing oil fields and enhance oil well management

growing demand for energy and growing depletion of â€˜easy oilâ€™ are increasing the deployment of smart oilfields

Opportunities:

Rapid advancements in the oilfields technology

increasing demand for energy from developed and developing countries

Market Drivers:

Growing Penetration of Technology in the Oil and Gas Industry

Increasingly Deploying Smart Oil Fields to Maximize Oilfield Recovery

Challenges:

Stringent Government Regulations Associated with Smart Oilfield



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

