Halliburton (United States), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Schlumberger (United States), Baker Hughes (United States), Weatherford (United States), Hunting Energy Services (United States), GE Company (United States), Gowell International LLC (United States), TSL Technology Ltd. (United Kingdom), BÃ–HLER Edelstahl GmbH & Co KG (China), ANTARES Datensysteme GmbH. (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Logging Tools

Logging tools measures electrical, acoustic, radioactive, electromagnetic, and other properties of the rocks and their contained fluids. Different logging tools have different resolutions and detection depths. Also, different log data can be analyzed together, for instance high-resolution FMI imaging logs and other logs can be analyzed and compared with each other. Logging tools are used by various industries such as oil and gas, water, metal and mining industries.



by Type (Resistivity logs, SP logs, Density logs, Acoustic logs, Gamma ray logs, Caliper logs, Others), Application (Oil and Gas Industry, Water Industry, Metal and Mining Industry), Well Type (Land, Offshore), Technology (Sickline, E line)



Technological advancements for in depth oil exploration



Increasing demand of well logging tool as it is an integral part of drilling

Increase in infrastructural spending



Rising demand for real time logging

Increasing exploration of shale gas exploration

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

