Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Gevo (United States), Cobalt (United States), Green Biologics (United Kingdom), Butamax (Du Pont) (United States), Bioenergy International (Sweden), Arbor Biofuels (United States), TetraVitae Biosciences (United States), Metabolic Explorers (France), Butalco GmBH (Switzerland), Bioenergy International (United States).



Scope of the Report of Biobutanol Fuel

Biobutanol fuel is also called as butyl alcohol used as organic solvent. It is renewable energy source it can be made by fermentation of biomass that includes corn, sugarcane, wheat etc. there are two type of biobutanol fuel such as Bio-Based N-butanol and Bio-Based Isobutanol. Rising dependency of butyl acrylate will boost global biobutanol fuel market. Additionally, Policies of different nations that supports or encourages use of renewable as well as clean sources of energy will help to drive biobutanol fuel market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Bio-Based N-butanol, Bio-Based Isobutanol), Application (Acrylates, Acetates, Glycol ethers, Solvents, Plasticizers, Others), Raw Material (Wheat, Sugar beet, Corn, Straw, Wood, Others), End User (Petrochemical Industry, Automobile Industry, Aviation Industry, Consumer Goods, Textile Industry, Others)



Market Trends:

Government Support Due to Renewable Resource

Rising Dependency of Butyl Acrylate



Opportunities:

Increasing Use of n-Butanol as Bio-Fuel

Emerging Automotive and Textile Industries



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand in Automotive Industry

Increasing Population

Rising Construction Industry in Emerging Economies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

