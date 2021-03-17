Half a decade ago, the technological space was evaluating the possibility of a hybrid. Many of the supporters of hybrid cloud technology can attest to its popularity and efficiency. Moreover, those who were advocating for OpenStack can confirm that it required mass activity to run effectively.

Currently, those customers are trying out containers and bare metal technology. Service providers are developing infrastructure to sustain customers from edge to cloud and to ensure they enjoy working from any location. The challenge that the industry is currently trying to overcome is the insufficiency of multi-cloud and public clouds. Other vendors have desperately decided on Kubernetes control planes.

The previous week witnessed IBM reveal that their IBM Cloud Satellite would allow for the hybrid cloud services from any location, premise, or facility. This piece will be looking into the IBM Cloud Satellite and illustrate the edge usage example. A hybrid cloud is an integration of private and public cloud infrastructure to meet the demands of the customer.

The hybrid cloud model and multiple cloud technology are becoming the new characteristic of the industry. The new multi-cloud technology allows the vendor to take advantage of both technologies. One of the benefits is that the multi-cloud strategy ensures that there is an extra layer to support the system. It also ensures that workloads are reduced to portable units across systems. Additionally, the adjustments and application of Containers and Kubernetes mitigate the portability challenge.

The multi-cloud drives require a wide and robust network infrastructure that is flexible, secure, agile, has high efficiency and elastic scaling. Multi-cloud networking ensures that the software is swift in relaying the data across other networks within the same line of access. The executives of IBM stated that security policies, network manipulations, analytics, and troubleshooting would be available with this new system no matter where the workload is operating.

Additionally, multi-cloud resources allow for business continuity, data reliability, and data accessibility. It is possible to lose vital data through this system if there is no data management via workload provisioning. Experts argue that transparency is crucial in ensuring the smooth flow of data globally. The technology also allows the company to audit, packet capture, and monitor security details while linking the system to the customers. The research and innovation unit managed to offer software by developing a speedy, flexible software pipeline and deploying cloud-native tooling. Customers who needed API services can utilize the platform to interact with it while utilizing the other technologies.