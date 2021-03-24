The Soyuz-2 rocket deployment will be happening today. The mission will be departing the spaceport with a South Korean satellite and will come across 37 satellites from over ten countries in its path through space. The Russian government authorized its space personnel to utilize the military space systems and resources to deploy the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with foreign satellites. Data published on the government’s legal information web portal yesterday revealed that the rocket would be leaving the Baikonur spaceport today.

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated through his resolution that they decided to let the Defense Ministry of Russia utilize the military space systems to deploy the rocket. He added that the rocket would be handled by the military personnel to ensure that they deploy the CAS500-1 Earth’s remote sensing satellite from South Korea. This payload will be aboard the Fregat booster of the Soyuz-2 rocket.

Mikhail Mishustin stated that they selected the Baikonur Cosmodrome because it has proved to be ideal for such high-level missions. The rocket will pass Japan’s ELSA-d space junk removal craft. This craft has been monitoring the debris left by the previous rockets and space missions. Other devices that the spacecraft will encounter include the Japanese GRUS Earth’s remote sensing micro-satellites, communications satellites of Berlin Technical University, Saudi Arabia’s NAJM-1 Earth-imaging, and other satellites that will be along its way to the orbit where the rocket will be sending the payload. These satellites serve their various countries and regions for different purposes.

This Saturday, the Soyuz carrier rocket will be deploying the first D33 satellite of Russia’s Higher School of Economics National Research University. This payload is among the projects that the country has been developing through its experts. Other cargoes that will be boarding the rocket include a CubeSat made by Sirius Center and the Higher School of Economics National Research University and an OrbiCraft-Zorky satellite made by a Russian private space company called Sputnix.

Russia was developing all these payloads to ensure that it procures a large portion of the space environment. This move will enable the country to deal with its adversaries effectively. Moreover, the country will be monitoring the progress of other countries and the constellations they have been deploying in space. This agenda will help the country decide the next step to ensure the country is ahead of its rivals. The rising competition from the allied forces has made the country wary of failed missions, and that is why it is considering the military services for assurance that the mission will be a success.