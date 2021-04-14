Nikon has acquired shares of the US startup called Morf3D. This company is renowned for manufacturing 3D-printed metallic flight hardware that characterized Boeing satellites and their helicopters. The contract offers Nikon the opportunity to stake its say in the ever-growing satellite industry. Nikon’s vice president, Yuichi Shibazaki, stated that Morf3D offers reliable metal additive technology, a pipeline with state-of-the-art improvements, and advanced aerospace productions. Nikon’s three dimensions are suitable since it seeks to upgrade its additive manufacturing operations through creativity and inventions. Additive manufacturing is simply a fancy word for 3D printing or prototyping where comprehensive designs and manufacturing problems are resolved through aerospace innovation.

The $91 million contracts allows Nikon to participate in the management of Morf3D by sending its members to fill the board of director positions. Moreover, the company can deploy its engineers to Morf3D’s California branch to ensure their partnership. Additionally, Nikon will be utilizing the company’s supply chains to interact with satellite manufacturers and learn new techniques. Morf3D has been a frequent partner for Boeing, offering specially designed titanium and aluminum parts for its airborne missions. The partnership with Boeing helps Morf3D procure investment for the expansion of the technologies that it develops. Boeing announced that the company helped it reduce the mass of their satellites and helicopters and improved their efficiency to head for the missions they were being deployed to do.

Nikon resolved to procure Morf3D to identify the new technologies to employ to expand its foothold in the satellite industry. Additionally, the company is clasping some backup amid the pandemic’s heavy impact on its manufacturing activities. The company witnessed its revenue dip by 16.6%, forcing it to divest its other revenue to partnership ventures. The company also retrenched 700 employees and planned to lay off more people to save itself from the growing problems. The CEO of Morf3D, Ivan Madera, stated that the new partnership would allow the company to encounter quality services and technological advances that they can apply to promote their additive manufacturing technology.

On the other hand, Nikon will be pursuing a move that Canon tried four years ago. Hopefully, the company can overcome the challenges that Canon experienced when deploying its imaging satellite via Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket. This move will motivate the company to venture deep into space technology and its exploits.

In this modern era of aerospace engineering, Morf3D helps clients realize the ability of additive technology to address challenging design and manufacturing problems. Morf3D speeds up solutions to produce completely integrated practical systems and construct procedures for top-tier aerospace clients by combining state-of-the-art additive design as well as analytical analysis resources with unparalleled expertise in AM serial assembly.