After carrying out its satellite system’s operational testing for twelve months, York Space System now has something to smile about, no doubt. The satellite system, rapidly deployed, illustrated autonomous operations revolving around the enterprise to its customers. The design is an upgrade of the existing one and uses next-generation technology. Thanks to its backward compatibility, old customers of the company have nothing to worry about its implementation. On the other hand, it also has room for new customers. Its benefits include speed to space unheard of on the upper end and relatively low monthly operations costs.

The first-ever spacecraft produced by York has been in orbit for around two years. That’s the exact period that its mission operations station has also been in existence. It has played a considerable role in the testing phase up until the last test. It has used to the maximum of four demonstration payloads made of distinct technology while in the process. That includes communication links supporting high data rates and technologies in Earth observation. According to its design, the platform is meant to last for five years. However, going by the mission data, it is evident that the lifespan is likely to extend to seven or eight years.

According to its executive chairman Charles Beames, honoring what customers need to the letter has paid off eventually. After all, the company’s devotion to delivering the same has seen it create a platform capable of performing multiple roles within such a short time. As a result of the tests being successful up to the last one, on-orbit checkout will become faster than ever before. So will be the tests for new customers as we advance. The ease of operating the entire constellations will also be realized.

He added that York Space System is moving towards having spacecraft that operate at low costs without compromising the industrial grade. Another one of its visions is fast delivery to orbit. As these operations of the autonomous mission become the new norm, they take it a step closer to these goals. Shortening on-orbit delivery, reducing costs incurred by customers, and enhancing capability will become a reality through continuously investing in the private sector.

Mid last year, around May, the company launched a production facility. It saw the firm triple its footprint, allowing them to manufacture many spacecraft platforms within a relatively short time. Its entire operation has already commenced making it capable of supporting the manufacture of 20 spacecraft at the same time. That’s something that could change this sector.