Genomics Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Genomics is defined as the branch of molecular biology which including the mapping genes and sequencing the DNA. It includes functional genomics, structural genomics, comparative genomics, pharmacogenomics, and others. Increasing usage of genomics in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increasing awareness of genomics are some of the major drivers which affect the growth of the market.

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Genomics Market 2021-2027.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), Illumina, Inc. (United States), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (United States), Eurofins Scientific (Germany), BGI (China), GE Healthcare (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (United Kingdom),

Genomics Market Study guarantees you to remain / stay advised higher than your competition.

Market Trends:

Growing R&D in the field of Genomics, and the Lower Cost of Deoxyribonucleic Acid Amplification using PCR

Market Drivers:

Rising Government Funding and Growth in the Number of Genomics Projects

Decreasing Sequencing Costs and Growing Application Areas of Genomics such as Diagnostic Application and Precision Medicine and Entry of New Players



Future Market Opportunities:

Increasing Use of Genomics in Specialized/Personalized Medicine across the World

Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Diagnostic Application, Precision Medicine), Services (NGS-based Services, Core Genomics Services, Biomarket Translation Services, Computational Services, Others), Technology (Sequencing, Microarray, PCR), Product (Instruments/Systems/Software, Consumables & Reagents), End User (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Others)

Regional Analysis for Global Genomics Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

