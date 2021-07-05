Hockey Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

Hockey is a field event played between two teams. Some of the types of hockey include field hockey, ice hockey, and rink hockey. Field hockey is the most played type of hockey worldwide while ice hockey is popular in countries like the United States, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, and the Czech Republic. Sticks, balls, helmets, leg guards and kickers, shoes, mouthguard and shin guards are some of the equipment used in hockey. There is an increasing demand for hockey equipment worldwide due to the popularity that hockey gained in the previous decade.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: CCM Hockey (Canada), Bauer Hockey (United States), STX (United States), Sher-Wood (Canada), Mylec Sports, Inc. (United States), Easton Hockey (United States), Grays hockey (United Kingdom), Warrior Sports (United States), Eagle hockey (United Kingdom), Jofa (Sweden)

Market Trends:

The popularity of premium hockey equipment owing to technological advancements.

Market Drivers:

Increased acceptance of quick and hassle-free online shopping has boosted the market of hockey equipment.

Increased participation of amateur hockey players owing to the push for active participation in sports by educational institutes and government.



Future Market Opportunities:

Capturing the non-professional hockey market tapping the growth of local hockey competitions worldwide.

There is an increased opportunity in manufacturing hockey equipment for kids.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Helmet, Chest & Arm Pads, Hockey stick, Puck or ball, Gloves, Hockey Shoes, Accessories, Others), Application (Professional Sports, League Sports, Others), Player Type (Professional, Amateur), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Ecommerce, Others)

Regional Analysis for Global Hockey Equipment Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

