A shower mixer tap is refer as a valve which is been attached to the shower and the taps. It basically mixes the hot water and cold water by ensuring the safe shower and temperature. It is installed as according to the bathroom looks. Due to increase in the hygienic ethics, energy conservation and smart technologies is expected to major factor for the expansion of market in shower mixer tap. Changing lifestyle is the major factor which is contributing to the growth of various bathroom accessories.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Idral Spa (Italy), Jacob Delafon (Kohler Co.) (United States), Keuco (Germany), Yatin Bath Corp (China), Volevatch (France), Slezak Rav (Czech Republic), Ritmonio Rubinetterie Sr (Italy), Ag Monteiro (Portugal), Axor (Germany), Bossini (Italy)

Market Trends:

Innovation in Design and Development of Lightweight Materials by Major Market Players

Market Drivers:

Growing Number of Smart Homes and Changing Lifestyle of Consumers Globally

Increasing Disposable Income Among People across the World

Increasing Infrastructure Development and Urbanization

Future Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Smart Bathrooms

Rising Consumerâ€™s Investment in Bathroom Premium and Luxury Accessories

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Metal Shower Mixer Tap, Ceramic Shower Mixer Tap, Others), Application (Household, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Style (Contemporary, Traditional, Modern)

Regional Analysis for Global Shower Mixer Tap Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

