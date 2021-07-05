Acrylic Lenses Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

The acrylic lenses are lighter than glass lenses and have good resistance to any type of component breakage by shock or impact. The acrylic lenses are made in such a way that they are resistant to heat and offers excellent quality of light transmission and unique optical clarity. The light that comes from the single light source is captured and conducted with the help of fiber optic and acrylic light guides. Acrylic is not as real as polycarbonate as it does not have the same strength and resistance to the impacts. The acrylics have excellent weathering resistance. The UV light has very less effect on the acrylics and thus they are chosen more in the outdoor applications.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (United States), Wesely-Jessen (United States), Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (United States), Polyoptics GmbH. (Germany), EyeKon Medical, Inc. (United States), CooperVision (United States), American Optical (United States), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Pexco LLC. (United States), Lenstec, Inc. (United Kingdom)

Market Trends:

Rising Focus on Healthcare among the Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Adoption of Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

Market Drivers:

Increase in Disposable Income among the Population Worldwide

Growing Awareness towards Eye Health in both Underdeveloped and Developing Countries

Future Market Opportunities:

Developing Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Focus on Developing Antibacterial and Night-Vision Contact Lenses

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hydrophilic Acrylic Lenses, Hydrophobic Acrylic Lenses), Application (Therapeutic Lenses, Corrective Lenses, Cosmetic Lenses), Design (Aspherical Lenses, Multifocal Lenses, Sherical Acrylic Lenses, Toric Multifocal Lenses, Toric Lense, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Regional Analysis for Global Acrylic Lenses Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

