What is Motor Test Bench?

Motor test bench is a test stand for reproducible testing of electric motors. There are a variety of different types of test stands, such as developmental test stands, endurance test stands, end-of-line test stands and hardware-in-the-loop test stands. The test bench adjusts for the motors various parameters by means of adaptor mechanisms and torque sensors with the respective appropriate input range. All of the motorâ€™s mechanical, electrical and thermal properties, as well as its overload capability and other technical data such as its efficiency and power factors are tested in the motor test bench.

Major & Emerging Players in Motor Test Bench Market:-

Dynamometer Equipment Co. Limited (China),National Oilwell Varco (United States),Lorenz Messtechnik (Germany) ,MAGTROL (United States),MEA Testing Systems Ltd. (Israel),PHENIX TECHNOLOGIES INC (United States),UCELAY INGENIEROS, S.L. (Spain),Weiss Klimatechnik (United States),JM Test Systems, Inc. (United States),POWERLINK Power Testing (China),imc measurement systems GmbH (Germany),Huatian Electric Power Automation Co., Ltd (China),Wuxi Harris Environment Equipment Co. Ltd. (China),Nanyang Nantai Experimental Equipment Co. Ltd. (China),SHANGHAI BELLE HYDRAULIC CO., LTD. (China),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Test Power Supply, Test System, Operator Station), Application (Electric Locomotives, High-Speed Rail, Light Rail and EMUs), Automation Grade (Fully Automatic, Semi-automatic, Manual), Phase (Single, Three), Sectors (Laboratories, Automotive, Aeronautical, Others), Material (Mild Steel, Aluminium, Cast iron, Stainless Steel), Test Types (Resistance, Torque, Voltage, Speed, Current, Others)

Market Trends:

Motor Test Bench Are Widely Used For Customized Solutions In Manufacturing Industries

Market Drivers:

The Rising Demand In Automotive And Transportation Leads To Growth In Motor Test Bench

Maintenance Costs Are Low

Motor Test Bench Is Widely Used For Controlling The Speed Of Electric Motor And Other Related Purposes

Opportunities:

Error In The Test Sequence Are Possible If The Tests Are Incorrectly Arranged

