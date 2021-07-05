The next-generation firewall is a system developed for the prevention of unauthorized access to or from any private network with advanced security to overcome the highly advanced cyber threats. The next-generation firewall is implemented in either hardware, software, or hybrid form. It combines a traditional firewall with other network device filtering functions such as in-line deep packet inspection, an intrusion prevention system, deep packet inspection that can push beyond protocol inspection, and blocking to add application-level inspection and collaborating with intelligence from outside the firewall.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Next-Generation Firewall Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Next-Generation Firewall market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Fortinet (United States),Check Point Software Technologies (Israel),Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States),Juniper Networks, Inc. (United States),Forcepoint (Raytheon Company) (United States),Zscaler (United States),Barracuda Networks, Inc. (United States),WatchGuard Technologies (United States),Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Next-Generation Firewall by Large Size Enterprise

Surging Trend of Internet of Things

Market Drivers:

Need for Absolute Protection in Rapidly growing Threat Environment

Demand for Fast, Reliable and Effective Network

Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Firewall Deployment

Shifting Interest of IT Professionals Towards Virtual Next-Generation Firewall

The Global Next-Generation Firewall Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Virtual, Cloud), Application (Large Size Enterprise, Medium Size Enterprise, Small Size Enterprise), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government and Public Utilities, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Others), Product (Packet Filtering Firewall, Circuit-level Gateway, Stateful Inspection Firewall, Application-level Gateway (aka proxy firewall), Next-generation Firewall (NGFW)), Service (Professional Service, System Integration, Managed Service, Consulting, Others)

Next-Generation Firewall the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development.

Geographically World Next-Generation Firewall markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Next-Generation Firewall markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Next-Generation Firewall Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report.

