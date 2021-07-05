Parking management refers to strategies that result in more efficient use of parking resources. Moreover, parking management can significantly reduce the number of parking spaces required in a particular situation, providing environmental, social, and economic benefits. Growing focus on seamless traffic flow and reduction in fuel consumption is one of the key factor driving the growth of the market. Based on the parking site, the market has been bifurcated into Off-street parking and On-street parking.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Parking Management Market Outlook to 2026." A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Parking Management market. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Conduent (United States) ,Indigo Group (France) ,Amano (United States) ,Swarco (Australia),Q-Free (Norway) ,Streetline (A Kapsch Company) (United States),T2 Systems (United States) ,Skidata (Austria),Flowbird Group (France) ,Inrix (United States),Flashparking (United States)

Market Trends:

The Need for Parking Apps

Surging Demand for Energy Efficient, Sustainable and Green Solutions

Parking Access Control

Market Drivers:

Growing Focus on Seamless Traffic Flow and Reduction in Fuel Consumption

Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT Technologies

The proliferation of Mobile and Smartphones

Increasing Motor Vehicle Sales Driving the Demand for Parking Spaces

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Smart Cities by Governments across Regions

Optimum Utilization of Parking Spaces

Technological Advancements in Autonomous Cars

The Global Parking Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions {Parking Guidance Solution, Parking Reservation Management, Parking Permit Management, Parking Enforcement Management, Parking Access and Revenue Control, Parking Security and Surveillance, Parking Analytics, Services {Professional services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Managed services}), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Parking Site (Off-Street Parking, On-Street Parking)

Parking Management the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Parking Management Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Parking Management markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Parking Management markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Parking Management Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Parking Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Parking Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Parking Management Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Parking Management; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Parking Management Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Parking Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2026)

