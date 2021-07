Fortune Business Insights predicts the Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to reach a value of US$ 15,789.1 Mn from US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The forecast period is set from 2018 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%. All information related to the market is provided in the report, titled, “Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025”. The rising incidenceof immunodeficiency diseases in both emerging and developed nations is propelling growth of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market.

As per the report, the Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is expected to be dominated by the primary immunodeficiency segment with respect to segmentation by indication. In 2017, the primary immunodeficiency segment held 28.6% of the overall intravenous immunohlobulins market share. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of primary immunodeficiency that there is rise in demand for immunoglobulins. Beside this, the assending focus on treating primary immunodeficiency is further expected to boost the market. Owing to the factors mentioned above, this segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market in the forecast duration as well.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented economic uncertainty in the business world. While some businesses are in a relatively insulated due to low exposure, many others have been unable to escape the effects of the pandemic and are struggling financially. We aim to provide businesses with thoroughly researched market intelligence reports regarding this crisis so that they can formulate well-informed market strategies.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulins to Help Asia Pacific Register Fastest Growth

According to the report, The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market wasdominatedby North America with a market value of US$ 5,587.4 Mn in 2017. The region is likley to remain dominant through the forecast period as well due to the presence of first line treatment for critical immune disorders. Other factors boosting the market in the region are rising number of patients and efficient results of the intravenous immunoglobulin treatment.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grpow at faster rate in the coming years on account of the rise in awareness about the treatment option avaiulable for immunologic deficiencies. In addition to this, the rise in adoption and expenditure of immunoglobulins in economies such as Japan, China,andIndiais anticipated to boost the market in the region.

Increasing Cases of Hypogammaglobulinemia and Other Chronic Diseases to Boost Global Market

The increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility towards various health issues areboosting the global intravenoiusimmunogulobulin market. The increasing number of hemophilic patients around the world is adding to the growth of the market. This, coupoled with the prevailing number of diseases such as hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and others is also fueling the demand for immunoglobuolin treatment, ultimately boosting the market.

On the flipside, the market may face challenges in terms of strict government rules and regulations with regard to the use of intravenous immunoglobulin products. In addition to this, the high risks associated with the use of these products may result in side effects and this, may further repress the growth of the market affecting its revenue globally.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Get PDF Brochure of this [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/intravenous-immunoglobulins-market-100593

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market? Who are the key manufacturers in Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market?

Top Key Players Covered:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market. Some of the companies operating the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market are;

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Grifols, S.A., Leading Market with Better Product Offerings

Analysts at Fortune Business Insights foresees the Grifols, S.A., to emerge as the dominant player in the global market for intravenous immunoglobulin market. This is because this company was leading the market in the year 2017 as well, all because oftheir product offerings and the usual route of administration, whioch ultimately dominated a considerate proportion of share ion the market. Besides this, Grifols, S.A., accounts for largest revenues from well developed regions namely Europe and North America.

Other companies operating in the global iontravenous immunoglobulin market are Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A, Grifols, S.A., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Octapharma, and CSL Behring.

This report focuses on Intravenous Immunoglobulin Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Get [email protected]

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/intravenous-immunoglobulins-market-100593

Secondary Data Sources That We Refer To

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

Secondary Research Is Conducted To Derive The Following Information

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

Order Full [email protected]

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100529https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/intravenous-immunoglobulins-market-100593

TRENDING TOPICS @ Fortune Business Insights™

Veterinary Anti-infectives Market Size, Share, Value, Growth Rate, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Animal Feed Testing Market Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Fibrin Sealants Market Key Insights, Share, Current Trends, Key Players and Geographical Overview till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.