The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global peritoneal dialysis market size, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global peritoneal dialysis market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Medtronic

Utah Medical Products

Glomeria Therapeutics

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Cook Medical

CardioMed Supplies Inc.

Medical Components, Inc.

The report covers:

Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

