The worldwide critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market is required to become incredibly upheld by the expanding improvement of shrewd urban communities. Such urban communities comprise of digital and actual frameworks that improve the general way of life. Security specialists frequently use CIP answers for shield the frameworks from digital assaults. This data is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in another report, named, “critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Type, Services), By Application (Identity and Access Management, Patching and Vulnerability Management, Security Event Monitoring, Incident Response, Resilience and System Recovery, Others), By Vertical (Energy and Power, BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Chemical, Oil and Gas, Government and Defense, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further expresses that the basic framework assurance (CIP) market size was USD 96.30 billion out of 2019 and is projected to arrive at USD 154.59 billion by 2027, displaying a CAGR of 6.2% during the conjecture time frame.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the critical infrastructure protection solution providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

3xLogic (Westminster, US)

Airbus (Leiden, Netherlands)

Axis Communications (Lund, Sweden)

BAE Systems (Farnborough, United Kingdom)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

General Dynamics (Virginia, United States)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China)

Johnson Control (Cork, Ireland)

Motorola Solutions (Illinois, United States)

Northrop Grumman (Virginia, United States)

Thales Group (La Défense, France)

Tyco International (Cork, Ireland)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be very destructive for a wide range of industries. Their operations have come to a complete standstill. Until and unless a vaccine is discovered, it will be difficult for them to resume production processes. Our reports would help the clients in receiving the best strategies available to gain business confidence amidst this pandemic.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market dynamics, growth drivers, and obstacles?

How will the market be affected by COVID-19?

Which company would generate the maximum revenue?

Which strategies are being adopted by key companies to intensify sales?

Segment-

Identity & Access Management Segment to Lead Owing to Its Ability to Provide Secure Access to Companies

Based on application, the market is segregated into resilience and system recovery, incident response, security event monitoring, patching and vulnerability management, identity and access management, and others. Out of these, the identity and access management segment held 26.8% in terms of critical infrastructure protection market share in 2020. It is set to lead throughout the coming years owing to its ability to aid the companies in delivering efficient and secure access to the diverse systems.

Regional Analysis-

High-profile Cyber-attacks to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2020, North America procured USD 32.57 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing dependence of the e-commerce and electric power industries on CIP solutions, as well as the rising cases of cyber-attacks. So, the American government has inclined towards providing safety to the critical infrastructure of various countries in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the near future backed by the increasing prevalence of high-profile cyber-attacks. These attacks have compelled the authorities to strengthen their critical infrastructure and cyber resilience. It would help in surging the demand for CIP solutions in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The market houses some of the industry giants, such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., and BAE Systems that are consistently striving to retain their positions by working with a wide range of industries, such as water and wastewater, food processing, electric utilities, and oil & gas. Some of the other companies are following the strategy of partnerships and collaborations to develop in-house CIP solutions. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

February 2020 : IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. joined hands with Raytheon Company to create cyber solutions for the operational technology and information technology (OT/IT) systems. These will be delivered to the defense team and will help in controlling the interaction with the physical world.

: IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. joined hands with Raytheon Company to create cyber solutions for the operational technology and information technology (OT/IT) systems. These will be delivered to the defense team and will help in controlling the interaction with the physical world. April 2020: Carleton University signed an agreement with SNC-Lavalin to collaboratively protect the critical infrastructures. This main aim of the company is to protect the industries from cybersecurity threats as they fully depend on network interconnectivity and smart grid technology.

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Component (Value) Type Operational Technology Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Information Technology Network Security Physical Security Services Consulting Services Maintenance and Support Managed services Risk Management Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Application (Value) Identity and Access Management Patching and Vulnerability Management Security Event Monitoring Incident Response Resilience and System Recovery Others Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Vertical (Value) Energy and Power BFSI Transportation and Logistics Healthcare Manufacturing and Chemical Oil and Gas Government and Defence Others Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

TOC Continued….

