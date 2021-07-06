The report analyzes and predicts the global surge arresters’ market size in terms of volume and value. It provides all the segments in detail and also mentions the dominant segments separately. It further examines competitive developments, namely, acquisitions, latest product launches, mergers, and expansions.

The global surge arrester market is projected to gain impetus from a rise in the government initiatives to electrify villages and remote regions around the world. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Surge Arrester Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Voltage (Low, Medium, High, Extra High), By Material (Polymeric, Porcelain), By Class (Distribution, Intermediate, Station), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Utility) and Geography Forecast till 2028,” increasing focus on the up-gradation of old electrical infrastructure to rebuild the power transmission and distribution system is likely to boost the global surge arrester market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising industrial activities will also contribute to growth.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the renowned players operating in the global surge arrester market. They are:

Siemens

GE Oil & Gas

Hubbell, Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

CG Power

NGK Insulators

ABB

Eaton

Legrand S.A.

Emerson Electric

HAKEL spol. Sr

Vertiv

TE Connectivity

Lamco

Leviton Manufacturing

Raycap Corporation S.A.

Key Market Driver – Increase in electrification projects along with up-gradation of aging power system

Key Market Restraint – Earth connect should be checked regularly

Polymeric Surge Arrester Segment to Grow Exponentially Due to Multiple Benefits

In terms of material, the global surge arrester market is divided into porcelain and polymeric. Amongst them, the polymeric surge arrester is expected to lead the global market. It would occur as polymeric has several benefits over porcelain surge arresters. A polymeric surge arrester is hydrophobic in nature and is very light in weight. It can be used in both indoor and outdoor systems to protect electrical devices from damage. Additionally, the polymer is able to handle extreme energy.

Request for customization www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/surge-arrester-market-100933

North America to Exhibit Growth Owing to Expansion of Power Networks

The global surge arrester market is geographically categorized into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, North America is expected to grow rapidly due to the expansion of power networks and the enhancement of traditional electricity infrastructure in order to meet the urgent need of power as well as to reduce power failure during harsh climatic conditions. Furthermore, rising industrialization coupled with the increasing usage of digitization and automation will also contribute to market growth in this region. Numerous residential construction projects are also planned in this region. Such projects require surge arresters for electrification and hence, it is another major growth driver in this region.

Singapore Land Transport Authority Awards Electrification Contract to Siemens

Siemens, a multinational conglomerate company, based in Munich, announced in September 2019 that it has bagged the electrification contract from Singapore Land Transport Authority. According to the contract, the company will electrify the Circle Line Stage 6 and the North East Line extension (NELe). Siemens will revamp its Catenary System Standard Rigid (Sicat SR) aluminum overhead busbar system. The total length of the extension to the Circle Line is 39.5km and it is set to open in 2025.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/surge-arrester-market-100933

Major Table of Content For Surge Arrester Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Surge Arrester Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Latest Industry Trends, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers and Future Demand Forecast

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Top Companies Data 2021, Industry Share, Demand and Revenue Growth Opportunities

Automated Forklift Trucks Market Key Drivers, Industry Size, Regional Investments and Top Segments Data till 2026

Soft Services Facilities Management Market Assessment 2021-2026 – Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players

Tax Management Software Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope

Workforce Management Market Emerging Technologies, Industry Demand, CAGR Status, Global Competitors and Future Scope

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]