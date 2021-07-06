The global utility boiler market is expected to gain momentum from a rise in economic development across the world. It is increasing the demand for energy. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Utility Boiler Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Capacity (30-100MW, 100-250MW, 250-500MW, Above 500MW), By Technology (Subcritical, Supercritical, Ultra- Supercritical), and Geography Forecast till 2028.” The report further mentions that rising investment in developing the power generation capacity to meet the ever-increasing residential and industrial demand for electricity across the world will contribute to the global utility boiler market growth in the coming years. Additionally, in numerous countries, governments are putting forward strict rules and regulations to control the emission of carbon. It is leading to the installation of utility boilers in power plants.

Fortune Business Insights profiled some of the prominent players operating in the global utility boiler market. They are as follows:

Babcock and Wilcox

IHI

CMI

AMEC Foster Wheeler

Siemens

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Doosan Heavy Industries

General Electric

C. Boilers

Rentech

Thermax

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Victory Energy Operations

Walchandnagar Industries Limited

Key Market Driver – Robust in energy demand

Key Market Restraint – Shift toward other advanced technology for power generation

The report presents several aspects of the global utility boiler market, namely, growth drivers, hindrances, key industry developments, challenges, and regional analysis. It also provides elaborate information regarding all the segments of the market and separately lists out the leading segments. The report analyzes other aspects, such as market estimates in terms of value, dynamics, value chain, and future trends.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Capacity

30-100MW

100-250MW

250-500MW

Above 500MW

By Technology

Subcritical

Supercritical

Ultra- Supercritical

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Expansion of Small Scale Industries and Manufacturing Hubs to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global utility boiler market is divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. Out of these, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth of the utility boiler market during the forecast period. It is likely to occur due to rising investment in the development of infrastructure in several countries, namely Malaysia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia. It further resulted in the ever-increasing demand for electricity. Furthermore, due to the expansion of small scale manufacturing hubs and industries as well as the rising population, the demand for electricity is growing rapidly. All these factors will propel the utility boiler market growth in this region.

Atlas Copco Acquires Powerhouse Equipment & Engineering Co. Inc. to Expand Portfolio

Atlas Copco, a manufacturer of industrial tools and equipment, headquartered in Sweden, announced in June 2019 that it has successfully acquired Powerhouse Equipment & Engineering Co. Inc., a distributor of hydronic plumbing and heating equipment, based in New Jersey. The latter is a well-known company in the steam rental market in North America. It provides temporary steam solutions to its consumers. The acquisition is in line with Atlas Copco’s strategy to provide additional value to its consumers by extending its portfolio of temporary utility solutions.

Major Table of Content For Utility Boiler Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Utility Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Utility Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Utility Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Utility Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Utility Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Utility Boiler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

