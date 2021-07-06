Rising deployment of utility pumps for supplying water to agricultural fields will be the key factor driving the global utility pump market growth during the forecast period. Growing crops in fields require huge quantities of water that needs to be pumped regularly. With a large number of people being dependent on agriculture for survival, agricultural activities and production have increased exponentially in the last few decades and the trend is expected to continue in the next few decades. According to the World Bank (WB), by 2050, agriculture will feed approximately 9.7 billion people. In 2016, close to 65% of the world’s poor working adults made their livelihood through agriculture, as per WB’s estimates. Efficient utility pumps can contribute significantly to higher agricultural productivity, thereby pushing up their demand and positively impacting the global utility pump market till 2026.

Fortune Business Insights identifies some of the key players in this market:

Neptune Systems

Wayne

Countyline

Eco-Flo Products

Pondmaster

Johnson Pump

Tsurumi Pump

Scepter Consumer

Aquapro

Everbilt

The Basement Watchdog

Zoeller

Key Market Driver – Rise in the agricultural and construction activities

Key Market Restraint – Maintenance cost of the utility pumps

Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled “Utility Pump Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Gasoline Powered Pumps, Transfer Pumps, Submersible Pumps Others), By Application (Removing Water, Removing Condensation, Boosting Water Pressure, Moving Large Amount of Water, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”, has come out with a detailed analysis of the factors that will influence the market in the forecast period. The report also incorporates an in-depth assessment of the dynamics and aspects that will shape the development of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/utility-pump-market-100936

Multiple Advantages of Submersible Pumps to Boost the Market

Utility pumps are instruments that facilitate pumping liquids, such as water, acids, and sewage, in large quantities. They are generally made from stainless steel, plastic, or thermoplastic. One of the most popular types of pumps are submersible pumps and their high demand is expected to fuel the global utility pump market revenue during the forecast period. Their high demand is attributable to the variety of advantages they offer. For example, submersible pumps do not need to be prepared or warmed up before the job as they are submerged in the fluid already. They are energy-efficient since water is pushed into the pump by the water pressure owing to which the pump does not to expend extra energy to suck the water in. Submersible pumps are also quiet as they work underwater. This makes them an economically feasible option in agriculture and in providing water to water-starved urban and rural areas.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Product Type

Gasoline Powered Pumps

Transfer Pumps

Submersible Pumps

Others

By Application

Removing Water

Removing Condensation

Boosting Water Pressure

Moving Large Amount of Water

Others

By Geography

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Request for customization www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/utility-pump-market-100936

Major Table of Content For Utility Pump Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Utility Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Utility Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Utility Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Utility Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa Utility Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Utility Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/utility-pump-market-100936

Key Industry Developments

In July 2015, Kirloskar Brothers Limited announced about the acquisition of Netherland based Rodelta Pumps International was completed by its subsidiary The Kirloskar Pompen BV. Rodelta has been in the field of manufacturing of API and non API pumps for various applications like oil and gas, pulp and paper, water, chemical, etc.

In June 2019, Milwaukee Tool unveiled its new products at symposium 2019 held at Wisconsin. The new products unveiled included M18 FORCE LOGIC 10000 PSI hydraulic pump which is smaller in size and lighter in weight and easy to install at the required site.

In June 2019, International technology group ANDRITZ announced that it would be supplying 4 two-stage vertical pumps for water transport as a part of the Shanxi Xiaolangdi yellow river diversion project in China. These pumps will have a flow rate of 5 cubic meters per second over ahead of 236 meters with an efficiency of 91 percent.

Other Exclusive Reports:

Smart Meter Market 2021 New Technological Development Projecting Massive Growth till 2026

Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Insights, Size, Future Growth, Demand, Share, Predicted to Grow By 2021 With Competitive Analysis by Top Players 2027

Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Latest Industry Trends, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers and Future Demand Forecast

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Top Companies Data 2021, Industry Share, Demand and Revenue Growth Opportunities

Automated Forklift Trucks Market Key Drivers, Industry Size, Regional Investments and Top Segments Data till 2026

Soft Services Facilities Management Market Assessment 2021-2026 – Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]