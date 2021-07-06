Several private institutions and government organizations are actively participating to spread awareness on the use of contraceptives. This, as per Fortune Business Insights is the chief driver of the global “contraceptives devices market”. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Contraceptives Devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” predicts the market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0%. The report further calculated the value of the contraceptives devices market as US$ 7013.8 Mn in the year 2018 and expected the market to reach US$ 11166.4 Mn by 2025.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Lack of Proper Family Planning Will Fuel Demand for Contraceptive Devices

“The demand for contraceptive devices and drugs is likely to increase owing to the rising prevalence of STDs,” stated a lead analyst at FBI. These include injectable contraceptives, hormonal oral pills, and topical contraceptives. “This, coupled with the lack of family planning, drives the contraceptive devices market,” he added. Furthermore, unwanted pregnancies can have widespread implications. This is further expected to increase the requirement of fertility control devices over the upcoming years. In addition to this, the rapid growth in population across the world is anticipated to enable contraceptives market witness accelerated gains. Several companies are increasing awareness on the use and safety of contraceptive devices. This is also considered as a growth factor driving the contraceptive devices market. These devices are preferred more as they offer a safer course of action. All the above factors are anticipated to witness promising growth in the contraceptive devices market between 2018 and 2025.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

Allergan plc

Veru Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industry

Mylan

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser plc.

Adverse Effects of Contraceptives and their Limited Supply May Restrict the Market’s Growth

Although the use of contraceptives is increasing, there are some risks associated with the use of the same. These risks include infections which compe people to opt for permanent contraception methods. Also, there are millions of men and women who don’t use contraceptive devices owing to their limited supply. Not all countries have access to contraception, which limits the growth of the contraceptive devices market.

Global Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices Female Condoms, Diaphragms & Sponges Intrauterine Devices Sub-dermal Implants Others



By Technology

Hormonal Contraceptives

Barrier Contraceptives

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channels

Public Channel & NGO

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

