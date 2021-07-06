The global digital radiography market is likely to gain significant impetus from recent technological advancements. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled ‘Digital Radiography Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Computed Radiography, Direct Digital Radiography), Application (General, Radiography Dentistry, Oncology, Orthopedic) End User (Hospital, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026,’ the market is likely to expand at an in impressive rate of 5.0% CAGR due to exceptional advancements made in the field of medical X-Ray technology. Fortune Business Insights has predicted a market to reach value of US$ 2,978.3 Mn by the end of 2026. The report has pegged the global market at US$ 1,905.5 Mn in 2018. With high precision devices, it is possible to obtain images of the highest calibre for simplified treatment and diagnosis. Digital radiography principles enable quick image diagnosis and detection due to their ability to transfer the medical image into a computer or any other device for that matter. As people around the world demand faster methods to treat and diagnose their injuries or disorders, the global digital radiography market is likely to grow rapidly in the forecast period.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market.

Rising Geriatric Population: A Major Driving Force

The increasing geriatric population is one the key factors giving tailwinds to the growth of the digital radiography market. According to the report, pace of gains for the market will accelerate in response to the increasing geriatric population. Among all age groups, aged people are most vulnerable to chronic diseases, as their immunity decreases with time. Furthermore, their mobility is often compromised with due to prolonged illness, which also mars their ability to travel to hospitals, diagnosis centres, or clinics Thus, the demand for digital radiography devices is likely to remain high among geriatric population.

Philips Receives FDA Clearance for ‘ProxiDiagnost N90’: Claims Dose-Rate Reduction up to 68%

In 2018, Philips received FDA approval for its product ‘ProiDiagnost N90’. This device was a first of its kind digital radiography fluoroscopy system, aimed at diagnosis and medical imaging of the highest precision. ProxiDiagnost N90 allowed diagnosis within no time, and at the same time, enables high quality x-ray images. The device use the mechanism of a flat-panel x-ray detector. With its optimum efficiency, the device also carries out the work of several frames and operates within a single frame. Furthermores, the company went out to state that with its grid-control fluoroscopy (GCF) method, it will massively reduce patient-dosage rates up to 68%. The product is most likely to be adopted rapidly in the forthcoming years due to its hugely successful initial reviews. Encouraged by the success of ProxiDiagnost N90, Fortune Business Insights expects newer products to follow, soon.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights PESTEL Analysis Pricing Analysis Reimbursement Scenario recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions New Product Launch Key Industry Trends

Global Digital Radiography Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Computed Radiography Digital Radiography Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Dynamic Static Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application General Radiography Dentistry Oncology Orthopedic Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



