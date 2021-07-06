Borage which is also known as starflower is a type of an herb which is originated from Mediterranean region. The plant is mostly cultivated for the borage seed oil, which has several health benefits associated with it such as for facial and skin care, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases and others. It is available both in organic and regular formats in market. Borage seed oil is said to be high in omega 6 type of fatty acids. The market of borage seed oil is driven by growing demand for natural seeds and herbs based products which has been stimulated especially after the recent pandemic. E-commerce based marketing of the product has led to expansion of the consumer base for the manufacturers of the borage seed oil. North America and Europe are currently the two prominent markets of the borage seed oil.

Latest released the research study on Global Borage Seed Oil Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Borage Seed Oil Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Borage Seed Oil Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Icelandirect Inc. (United States), K. K. Enterprise (India), Nordic Naturals, Inc. (United States), Connoils LLC (United States), Premium Crops Ltd. (United Kingdom), Desert Whale Jojoba Company, Inc. (United States), Avsetia Pharma (India), William Hodgson & Co. (United Kingdom), Soyatech International (Australia) and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals (United States)

Market Trend

Oil Accounts for Largest Market Share

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Herbs based Products Especially after the Recent Pandemic

Growth in End User Industries

Opportunities

Asia Pacific Region Presents Huge Opportunity Especially in Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Segment

Borage Seed Oil Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Nature (Organic, Regular), Form (Oil, Capsules, Gels), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), End Use (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Food and Beverages, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

