In the projected period 2021-2026, increasing global urbanisation, higher sales of Automobile & Transportation, multinational corporations, local merchants, and supply chains are driving the expansion of the “Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market“. This study gives a market overview, research methodology, market prospects and development projections over the next few years.

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market size is projected to reach USD 3400 million by 2026, from USD 3324.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1%% during 2021-2026.

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Synopsis

Brake Friction Parts contain brake disc, pad, drum, shoe, liner.

This Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market report covers the latest trends, trade rules, import / export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact on regional and domestic market players, new sales pockets, market rule change opportunity analysis, strategic outlook analysis. Market growth, market size, category growth, applications and niches, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, market innovation.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share Analysis

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market report are:

ABS Friction

ADVICS

Akebono Brake Industry

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Fras Le

Japan Brake Industrial

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument

Nisshinbo Brake

TMD Friction Holdings

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

ZF

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Scope and Market Size

Scope of the Report covers global and regional markets with detailed analysis of the overall growth prospects for the market. It also highlights the broad competitive environment in the global marketplace. This report also provides an overview of leading companies covering the latest successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and current and historical background. Here, the Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market is segmented by type, end-user industry and application. Growth between different segments is used to understand the different growth factors that are expected to dominate the market as a whole and to develop different strategies to differentiate between key applications and target markets.

On the basis of product type, Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market is segmented into:

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Regional and Country Level Analysis:

The country section of the report also includes selected market influencing factors that affect current and future market trends, as well as changes in market rules at the country level. Data points such as consumption, location and quantity of production, import / export analysis, price analysis, raw material costs, upstream and downstream value chain analysis are some of the main metrics used to predict domestic market scenarios. It also takes into account the presence and availability of global brands, the problem of strong or little competition with local and domestic brands, and the impact of national tariffs and trade routes on country data projections.

The countries covered in the Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market report are:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology of Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market

Data collection and analysis for the base year was carried out using a large sample data collection module. Market data is analyzed and predicted using consistent statistical market models. In addition, the most important market share analysis and trend analysis are the most important success factors in market reporting. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis and supplier engagement analysis.

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Key Points from Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Basic Type

1.2.3 Advanced Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Bio/pharmaceutical Companies

1.3.3 Government Agencies

1.3.4 Medical System

1.3.5 Teaching/Scientific Research Institutions

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

…..

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Drivers

13.2 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Opportunities

13.3 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued…

