Asbestos Testing Market Insights, to 2026



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

AIH Laboratory (United States), TÃœV SÃœD PSB (Singapore), Bradley Environmental (United Kingdom), Analytica Laboratories (New Zealand), Bureau Veritas (United States), Asbestex (Australia), Element Materials Technology (United Kingdom), Asbestos Watch (Australia), WY Analytical Services (United Kingdom), EMET Environmeteo Services (United States).



Scope of the Report of Asbestos Testing

Asbestos is a naturally occurring fibrous silicate mineral that possesses many advantages, such as good heat and electrical resistance, tensile strength, sound insulation, wear, and friction characteristics, and resistance to chemicals. Asbestos testing is a process of inspecting and testing a building to ascertain whether there is a presence of asbestos-containing materials and their location within the building. Asbestos in all forms is recognized as being carcinogenic to humans by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Asbestos is banned in more than 55 countries around the world, including Japan, Australia and all countries in the European Union.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Asbestos in Air, Asbestos in Bulk Materials, Asbestos in Soil & Drinking Water), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Testing Method (Polarized Light Microscopy & Stereomicroscopic Examination), Air Sample (Phase Contract Microscopy & Transmission Electron Microscopy), Soil and Water Testing (PLM & TEM)), Asbestos Type (Serpentine Asbestos, Amphibole Asbestos)



Market Trends:

Less Expensive Asbestos Testing Kits for Do-It-Yourself Testing



Opportunities:

Stringent Government Laws & Regulations for Health & Safety

Rising Number of End-User Industry



Market Drivers:

Growing number of building construction, renovation, and demolition activity are the key driving factor for the growth of the market.

Prevention from Serious Health Problems and Chronic Lung Diseases such as Lung Cancer, Mesothelioma and Asbestosis

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

