Global "48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market" 2021 Research Report provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology

The study conducts SWOT analysis to guage strengths and weaknesses of the key players within the 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) market.

BSG is a light hybrid power technology. Different from electric vehicle technology, BSG only optimizes the working conditions of traditional gasoline and diesel engines, improve fuel efficiency under idling, starting, etc. As a result, the fuel saving effect is only 5%. Under mass production, BSG has low cost.

BSG of Chery as a whole adopts natural wind cooling system with small size, low weight, excellent radiation, high efficiency and other advantages.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market

The global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, 2021 to 2027. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Vitesco Technologies

Continental

Valeo

MAHLE GmbH

SEG Automotive

BorgWarner

SuperGen

Bosch

ZF

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) market.

Based on the type of product, the global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) market segmented into:

Below 10kW

10kW-15kW

More than 15kW

Based on the end-use, the global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) market classified into:

Mini Vehicle

MHEV

Others

Based on geography, the global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) market segmented into:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Production

2.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 48V Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………………………

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

Continued……………………

