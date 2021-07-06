The primary purpose of surgical gloves is to act as a protective barrier to prevent possible transmission of diseases between healthcare professionals and patients during surgical procedures. High prevalence of communicable diseases leading to surgeries of patients and technological advancement like introduction of AMT (Antimicrobial technology) based touch screen surgical gloves. Surgical gloves are mainly personal protection equipment (PPE) designed to protect health care professionals in operating room (OR) environments. The gloves act as a protective barrier for surgeons and nurses to prevent possible transmission of diseases or pathogens during procedures while working with surgical instruments. As such, unpowdered gloves are used more often during surgery and other sensitive procedures. Surgical gloves are sterile and individually packaged in pairs. They have a more precise range of sizing than medical examination gloves.

For instance, in February 2018, Eagle Protect introduced a new formulation of Nitrile gloves based on raw material a type used in surgical gloves similar to the Teflon, which was resistant to bacteria and micro-organisms, thereby reducing the risk of potential cross-contamination in ready-to-eat-foods.

The Surgical Gloves Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Ansell Healthcare LLC (United States),Top Glove (Malaysia),Medline Industries,Inc. (United States),Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States),Molnlycke Health Care (Sweden),Kossan Rubber Industries (Malaysia),Motex Group (India),Anhui Haojie Plastic Limited (China),Rubber Products Co., Ltd.(India),Semperit AG Holding (Austria),Hutchinson SA (France) ,,

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Natural Latex Surgical gloves, Non-Latex Surgical gloves), Application (Hospitals, Pharmacy stores, Research Laboratories, Food and Beverages Industry, Others), Type of use (Disposable Medical Glove, Re-Usable Medical Gloves), Form (Powdered Form Gloves, Powder-Free Form Gloves), Raw material (Latex Material Gloves, Nitrile Rubber Material Gloves, Vinyl Rubber Material Gloves, Polyisopropene Material Gloves), End user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centre, Dignostic Imaging Centre, Rehabilation Center)

Market Trends:

Natural rubber latex gloves are being used as a low protein and reduce potential allergic reaction during surgeries

Technological advancement like two touch technologies i.e. resistive and capacitive

Touch screen gloves employ conductive material to transfer electric current from the body to the device, enabling the use of touch screen devices

Usage of green and recyclable materials for the manufacturing of gloves.

Market Drivers:

The increasing number of communicable diseases worldwide

Rising count of treatment like plastic surgeries, cosmetic surgeries

Growing rubber production and its usage in manufacturing surgical gloves

Increasing adoption of surgical gloves owing to safet

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Surgical Gloves Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

