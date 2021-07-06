3D printing is becoming one of the emerging technologies in the manufacturing industry. It is changing and generating huge opportunities in the medical industry. According to the study the global medical 3D printing industry is reached around USD ~1.25 billion, and it is expecting to grow in a rapid manner in the coming years. The major segments are benefits by 3D printing are orthopedics, and dental. It is highly adopted by the United States region.

In Dec 2019, GE Healthcare announced the collaboration with Formlabs, CMR Surgical, and many more companies who are specializing in 3D printing. Through these initiatives, the company is aiming to expand to capabilities and enable more effective diagnosis, and others. The company revealed that in healthcare 3D printing, robotic surgery will change the healthcare industry.

The 3D Printing for Healthcare Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

3D Systems Software (United States),EnvisionTEC (Germany),Stratasys (Israel),Materialise (Belgium),Organovo (United States),Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States),Metamason (United States),Simbionix (United States),Youbionic (United States),Prodways (France),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (External Wearable Devices, Clinical Study Devices, Implants, Tissue Engineering), Components (Systems, Materials, Services), Technology (Laser Beam Melting, Photopolymerization, Electron Beam Melting, Others), Materials (Rubber, Plastics, Aluminium Alloy, Titanium Alloy, Stainless Steel, Others)

Market Trends:

High Adoption from the Orthopaedics, and Dental Sector

Increase Investment in Research & Development

Market Drivers:

Technological Development In 3D Printing

Rising Investment from the Government and Private Sector

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

