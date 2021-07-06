CPaaS stands for the Communications Platform as a Service. A CPaaS is a cloud-based platform that enables developers to add real-time communications features to their own applications without needing to build backend infrastructure and interfaces. A CPaaS offers a complete development framework for building real-time communications features without having to build your own. This typically includes software tools, standards-based application programming interfaces (APIs), sample code, and pre-built applications. CPaaS providers also provide support and product documentation to help developers throughout the development process. Some companies also offer software development kits (SDKs) and libraries for building applications on different desktop and mobile platforms.

On 13th MAy 2020, Twilio, a prominent cloud communications platform provider, announced that Twilio programmable video would be powering Zocdoc’s new free, HIPAA-compliant telehealth video solution. Any provider can sign up to use Zocdoc’s video service, powered by Twilio, to facilitate all of their virtual appointments.

The Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Twilio Inc. (United States),Vonage Holdings Corp (United States),MessageBird B.V. (United States),Plivo Inc. (United States),Snich AB (Sweden),Voximplant (Zingaya, Inc.) (United States),8×8 Inc (United States),Voxvalley Technologies (Singapore),Bandwidth Inc. (United States),IntelePeer Cloud Communications (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Customized Service, Standardized Service), Organization Size (SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprise), End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Financial Services, Other End-user Verticals)

Market Trends:

Upsurging demand from Retail and E-commerce Industry

High Adoption due to real-time communications

Market Drivers:

The Rising demand due to rapidly changing consumer purchasing trends

The increasing connectivity and increasing mobile devices for communications and online transactions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

