Artificial Intelligence in education is a technology that deals with the study & enhancement of intelligent machines and software. AI software is used in industry verticals such as education, BFSI, healthcare, & government. Development of artificial intelligence-empowered educational games that help to enhance and improve the overall educational process has increased adoption of artificial intelligence in the education sector. AI focusses on the creation of intelligent machines that can perform functions like speech recognition, learning & problem solving. In the US education sector, AI is increasingly used to enhance student learning via intelligent interactive programs using various technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, & deep learning help in overall learning of students.

The AI in Education Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts (Including COVID19 Analysis) @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/37560-global-ai-in-education-market

Major Players are:

IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),Bridge-U (United Kingdom),DreamBox Learning (United States),Fishtree (United States),Jellynote (France),Jenzabar (United States),Knewton (United States),Metacog (United States),Querium Corporation (United States),Google (United States),AWS (United States),Cognizant (United States),Carnegie Learning (United States),Century-Tech (United Kingdom),Cognii (United States),Elemental Path (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Solutions (Software tools & Platforms), Services (Professional services & Managed services)), Application (Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated learning, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Deep Learning and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP))

Market Trends:

Intelligent tutoring systems (ITS) based on AI technology are available in market

Technological advancement in learning processes due increasing use of smart devices

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption in various applications used in education sector

Emerging need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Avail 10-25% Discount on various license types on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/37560-global-ai-in-education-market

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

What are the market factors that are explained in the AI in Education Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/37560-global-ai-in-education-market

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the AI in Education MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the AI in Education Market?

Which Segment ofthe AI in Education to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe AI in Education Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the AI in Education Market?

Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

GET FULL COPY OF United States AI in Education market study @ ——— USD 2000

And, Europe AI in Education market study @ ——— USD 2500

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport