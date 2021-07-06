The boost in e-commerce, as well as the logistics industry, has strengthened the growth of portable printers in the forecasted period. Portable Printer is an exterior device that allows the user to produce a hard copy of the data stored or gathered using digital devices via Bluetooth or universal serial bus (USB). It is wireless, compact, and smaller in nature, and it can be easily transportable & carried out from one place to another. There are various features of portable printers including high-speed printing, lightweight design, and easy paper loading makes it beneficial & easy to use. Global portable printers market have witnessed huge demand in the past few years majorly in developing nations owing to technology advancement, which has enhanced over the years and its low price of ownership. Portable printers are classified as inkjet, thermal, and impact based on technology. This allows faster & accurate effective documentation as well as data processing.

On 19th June 2018, Brother International Corporation, a leading provider of printers and multifunctional printers for the small and home office environments has launched its new lineup of color inkjet all-in-one printers designed to meet the needs of home and home office users. The approximate price is 79 dollars.

The Portable Printer Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Brother Industries Ltd. (Japan),Canon Inc. (Japan),Fujitsu (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Polaroid Corporation (United States), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan),ZEBRA Technologies (United States),Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),Xerox Corporation (United States),,

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Technology (Thermal Printer, Inkjet Printer, Impact Printer), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Output (Barcode Labels, Receipts, Paper Documents), End User (Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Transit, Hospitality, Others)

Market Trends:

Upsurge in Adoption of BYOD Policy

Increasing Introduction of Advanced Security Solutions in Portable Printers

Market Drivers:

High Demand due to Compact Size & On-Demand Printing Capacity

Rising Growth in Internet Penetration & Rise in Adoption of Smart Devices

Growth in Mobile Workforce Management among Industries

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

What are the market factors that are explained in the Portable Printer Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Portable Printer MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Portable Printer Market?

Which Segment ofthe Portable Printer to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Portable Printer Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Portable Printer Market?

