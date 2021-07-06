According to the WHO (World Health Organization) estimation, there was approximately 108 million Diabetic population in 1980s which increased to 422 million in 2014. Moreover, â€˜International Diabetes Federationâ€™ states that approximately 1.6 million deaths were reported in 2016. Modernization leading to the high prevalence of several lifestyle diseases including Diabetes, Changing diet and increased dependency on ready-to-eat packaged food consisting of unhealthy artificial ingredients and preservatives can be associated with the factors driving the Insulin pump market. Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, which is a hormone that regulates blood sugar. The insulin pump is a portable device which delivers a specific amount of insulin in the body at a specific time interval. The pump is attached to the body to deliver insulin via a catheter that is placed under the skin. It is a programmable device which delivers a specific amount of insulin (Basal rates) to maintain the blood glucose level. Insulin pumps act as a potential alternative for insulin injections.

In 2019, Becton company launched T2 Patch Pump, a disposable, three-day wear tubeless pump offering both basal and bolus dosing. It holds 300 units and has a reusable handheld controller with Bluetooth connectivity to a smartphone app. The company expects to file with FDA in the coming months with a limited launch expected in late ’19.

The Insulin Pump Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Abbott Laboratories (United States),Animas Corp. (United States),Asante (United States),Becton (United States),Dickson and Company (United States),Braun Melsungen AG (United States),Cellnovo Limited (United Kingdom),Medtronics Inc., (United States),F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,(Switzerland)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Smart Pumps, Disposable Pumps, Traditional Pumps, Tethered Pumps, Untethered Pumps, Implantable Pumps), Application (Hospital, Clinics, Health Care market), Components (Infusion Set, Reservoir, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device, Tubing, Others), Pumping Mechanism (Background Basal Insulin, Mealtime (Bolus) Insulin), Insulin pump and Supplies (Insulin Reservoirs or Cartridges, Infusion Set Insertion Devices), Technology (Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), Pump & Sensor), Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, Offline Sales, Diabetes Clinics or Centers)

Market Trends:

Adoption of Insulin Pumps over Conventional Methods of Diabetes Management

Electronic Insulin Pumps are Preferred Over Traditional Pumps Due To Their Better Safety Results

Market Drivers:

Increased Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide

Benefits of Insulin Pumps over Insulin Injection Such As Improved Glucose Level in the Body

Increasing Awareness about Diabetes in the Population

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

